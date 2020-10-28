UPDATE: CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

UPDATE 4PM: A 28-year-old Central Queensland man has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash near Dingo today.

The Mount Morgan man died when the sedan he was driving collided with an oncoming truck on Fitzroy Developmental Rd, at 5.15am.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old Clinton man received treatment for minor arm injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the forensic crash unit was at the scene today.

She said the road was closed for about eight hours and reopened about 2pm.

Investigations continue.

