A Mount Morgan pub caught on fire on Thursday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed there was a small fire on the side of the pub, caused by a “switch board”.

One crew was on scene.

Police temporarily blocked off Morgan St around 7pm as a safety precaution.

At 7.20pm, the fire was confirmed to be extinguished, the scene made safe and the incident left in the hands of Ergon officers.