UPDATE: CQ weir floods road after exceeding capacity

This photo of the Bedford Weir was posted to the “Is The Blackwater Weir Over” Facebook page on January 12, 2021.

This photo of the Bedford Weir was posted to the “Is The Blackwater Weir Over” Facebook page on January 12, 2021.

UPDATE 9AM: The road crossing at the Bedford Weir remains closed as water levels continue to rise.

The Blackwater weir was sitting at 109.1 per cent capacity at 7am on Thursday, or 19,616mL, according to Sunwater.

RACQ last updated the road conditions just after 7am on Wednesday, January 13, reporting the road was still closed to all traffic due to flash flooding.

While some drivers were questioning if the road had cleared since then, Facebook comments revealed the road was still well under at 4.30pm on Wednesday, with a video showing a fast-moving current about 0.6m in depth.

It is uncertain when the water levels are expected to drop, with Blackwater expected to receive more rain early next week.

INITIAL, JANUARY 12: Flash flooding has closed parts of the road north of Blackwater, as the Bedford Weir continues to rise.

Blackwater Cooroorah Rd has been closed since about 6am on Tuesday due to water over the road at the Bedford Weir.

The Central Highlands Regional Council Emergency Management Dashboard revealed the road was still closed at 2.50pm.

At 2pm on January 12, the Bedford Weir recorded a capacity of 107.3 per cent or 19,292mL, according to SunWater - a 30 per cent rise in just 48 hours.

Water is running over the road at the Bedford Weir. Photo: Facebook

The dashboard also revealed more flooding north of the Bedford Weir, which has closed Mount Stuart Bedford Weir Rd since 9.45am.

Other flooded roads closed on Tuesday include parts of Dawson Developmental Rd, Arcadia Valley N Rd and Arcturus Arcturus Comet Downs Rd.

Drivers are being urged not to drive through flooded roads and to use an alternate route.

For more information and to keep up to date with local road closures, visit the Emergency Management Dashboard here.