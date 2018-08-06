Update: CQ woman relives earthquake experience

Villagers walk near destroyed homes in an area affected by the early morning earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia, (AP Photo/ Rosidin)

Villagers walk near destroyed homes in an area affected by the early morning earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia, (AP Photo/ Rosidin) Rosidin

UPDATE 1.54PM: The current death toll from an earthquake the shook Indonesian islands has been updated to 91.

The earthquake occurred in Pulau Lombok last night and caused damage to infrastructure, homes and injured hundreds of people.

More to come.

INITIAL STORY: FORMER Morning Bulletin employee, Tash Stephenson, was holidaying in Nusa Dua, southern Bali, when a 7.0 earthquake shook a neighbouring island last night.

The deadly earthquake was the second to hit Pulau Lombok this week, with neighbouring islands feeling the effects of the shakes.

Ms Stephenson was staying at the Inaya resort with friends and enjoying a meal at the resort's restaurant when the quake hit.

"I can see not a lot of damage here at the resort but the Inaya Resort is only two years old so it's pretty sturdy,” she said.

"The quake gave us all a hell of a fright, shook wildly for about 35 seconds, people panicked and ran out of the restaurant as it was really scary to be honest.

Former Morning Bulletin employee Tash Stephenson was holidaying in South Bali when the fatal earthquake struck. Facebook

"No structural damage noted then about 40 minutes after that another aftershock that shook for about 10 seconds.

"There is a lot of damage in other areas.”

Ms Stephenson said when the earthquake hit, everyone in the restaurant ran from the restaurant to open grounds away from buildings.

Villagers clear debris caused by an earthquake at Sajang village (AP Photo) STR

"We waited for around 20 minutes then decided it was over and there was no damage where we were so we went back to our meals,” she said.

"Then there was the aftershock and everyone ran out again.

"Then we all decided to go to higher grounds at the hotel as a tsunami wrning was issued.”

Ms Stephenson said there were a number of other Australians from Perth also at the hotel.

At least 82 people have been confirmed dead.