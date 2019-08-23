UPDATE: Crane called in to Central highlands truck rollover

UPDATE 8:25am: Queensland Police have confirmed a trailer of the truck flipped and a crane was called to the scene to correct the vehicle.

A spokesperson said police were still on scene as of 8:12am.

The spokesperson also understood a kangaroo was involved in the accident.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed paramedics attended a truck rollover reported on the Dawson Highway at 2.42am.

"A male in his 60s, the sole occupant, was assessed at the scene however had no apparent injuries. He declined further transport to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

INITIAL 6am: ONE lane of the Dawson Highway is blocked approximately 20km west of Bauhinia in the Central Highlands due to a cattle truck rollover.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 2:40 this morning. Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said no one had been transported to hospital but they believe the accident happened after a cattle truck struck a kangaroo.

The spokesperson said traffic was blocked as emergency services worked to remove loose cattle from the road.

More to come.