Adult male patient taken to Biloela Hospital Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

UPDATE: Crane roll over at Callide mine

by Glen Porteous
18th Jan 2019 11:20 AM

THE Queensland Ambulance Service received a call out to a reported crane roll over at 9am this morning.

QAS spokesperson said the roll over happened at Forestry Road, Callide and there was just one ambulance required at the mine site.

They attended an adult male patient who was treated for spinal injuries precautions and was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Service Spokesperson said police had proceeded to the scene of the accident but were contacted by people on the site they were not required.

Central Telegraph

