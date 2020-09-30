Menu
Emergency services are tending to a house fire at North Rockhampton.
Emergency services are tending to a house fire at North Rockhampton. PICTURE: File photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Crews attend fire at North Rocky home

kaitlyn smith
30th Sep 2020 6:28 PM
UPDATE, 6.20pm: A blaze which earlier broke out at a Frenchville home has since been contained.

The fire, which reportedly took hold on the upper level, no longer poses a threat to the property.

It is believed all residents were able to evacuate the property during the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

QPS, QFES and QAS remain on scene.

INITIAL, 6pm: Multiple units are responding to a reported house fire in North Rockhampton.

It is understood a structural fire broke out around 5.45pm out at a Waterloo St residence in Frenchville.

Early reports suggest the blaze first took hold on property’s upper-level.

QFES and QPS are currently en route.

Further information is unknown at this time.

