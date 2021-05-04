Menu
Emergency services on scene at a house fire on Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens, on Tuesday, May 4. Picture: Timothy Cox
Breaking

UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire at North Rocky home

Aden Stokes
4th May 2021 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
UPDATE, 12.15PM: QFES crews have extinguished a house fire in Norman Gardens.

A fourth crew arrived on scene to help battle the blaze prior to the fire being extinguished before 12pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews had made entry to the home and were dampening hot spots and ventilating the area.

She said no neighbouring properties appeared to be affected.

It is understood the occupant had left the home when the fire started and was believed to have been in contact with emergency services.

Police have commenced an investigation.

INITIAL: A house in Norman Gardens is reportedly "well alight" with flames threatening neighbouring properties, according to initial reports.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Kingfisher Parade about 11am.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the house was a low set building that was "well alight".

The spokeswoman said three crews were on scene fighting the fire.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the fire was on the fence line and going up a tree close to a neighbouring house.

More to come.

