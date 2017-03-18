UPDATE: Crews have left the scene of dance school fire

Dance students have been evacuated after an industrial shed caught on fire in Park Avenue.

UPDATE 1.40PM: CREWS have left the scene of a dance school fire in Park Avenue.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman confirmed the Dooley St incident, but said it was not clear what caused the fire to break out.

She said an emergency call came in at around 12.40pm and the fire was extinguished by crews shortly after.

No one was injured.

BREAKING 1PM: FIRE crews have just extinguished a fire in an industrial shed in Park Avenue.

Initial reports suggest a light caught on fire at the shed on Dooley St which is used as a dance school.

Dance students have been evacuated and fire crews are currently ventilating the building.

