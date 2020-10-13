Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire fighters battle fires in Rockhampton this past summer.
Fire fighters battle fires in Rockhampton this past summer.
Breaking

UPDATE: Crews leave scene of North Rocky bushfire

kaitlyn smith
13th Oct 2020 4:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6pm: A blaze which broke out at Mt Archer has since been extinguished.

It is understood the fire was contained around 5pm.

Emergency service units have since left the scene.

INITIAL, 4.30pm: Multiple crews are currently attending a bushfire at Mt Archer in Rockhampton’s North.

It is understood the sizeable fire first broke out at Pilbeam Dr around 4.30pm.

Two QFES crews are on scene, with the blaze described in length as 20m long by 5m wide.

It is unknown at this time whether the incident is believed to be suspicious.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the blaze has since been contained.

There is currently no threat to nearby properties.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by.

More to come.

mt archer national park qfes investigation rockhampton bushfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The big secret Rocky musos had to keep for weeks

        Premium Content The big secret Rocky musos had to keep for weeks

        Entertainment ‘We’ve supported Elton John, James Blunt and Dolly Parton… but there’s just something about this gig.’

        Disturbance leads police to unexpected drug discovery

        Premium Content Disturbance leads police to unexpected drug discovery

        Crime Rockhampton woman says she smokes dangerous drugs to relieve her stress.

        Large field of election candidates vie for Rocky and Keppel

        Premium Content Large field of election candidates vie for Rocky and Keppel

        Politics There was a late rush of election candidates who added their names to the ballots...

        Surprise eco move for major Rocky shopping centre

        Premium Content Surprise eco move for major Rocky shopping centre

        Business Busy shopping centre adopts new eco-friendly measures in a bid to ensure its...