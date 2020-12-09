Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist has reportedly crashed on a dirt track at Woodbury. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
A motorcyclist has reportedly crashed on a dirt track at Woodbury. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Breaking

UPDATE: Crews locate dirt bike rider down isolated track

kaitlyn smith
9th Dec 2020 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11am: Further information is coming to light surrounding a single-vehicle incident at Woodbury.

It is understood the patient crashed while riding a dirt bike down a small track located off Kellys Landing Rd around 10am.

Fire crews have since been able locate the patient around 800m down the track.

It is believed a small vehicle was required to travel down the road due to its difficulty.

The condition of the rider is unclear at this time.

Paramedics remain en route to the scene.

INITIAL, 10.15am: Emergency crews are currently attending a single-vehicle incident at Woodbury, approximately 15km north of Yeppoon.

Early reports suggested a motorcyclist lost control of the bike, crashing down a dirt track near Kellys Landing Rd around 10am.

The condition of the rider is unknown at this time.

Both QFES and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

kellys landing rd motorbike crashes qfes rockhampton single-motorcycle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROCKY BY-ELECTION: Key councillor bows out of mayoral race

        Premium Content ROCKY BY-ELECTION: Key councillor bows out of mayoral race

        Council News The job is now open to replace Margaret Strelow.

        REVEALED: CQ schools among state’s worst for suspensions

        Premium Content REVEALED: CQ schools among state’s worst for suspensions

        Education Shocking data reveals which schools have largest reported incidents of poor student...

        Fears CQ mining town will be roadblocked from services

        Premium Content Fears CQ mining town will be roadblocked from services

        Rural A meeting will be held today over concerns residents will be cut off from essential...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on Tuesday’s biggest stories including the latest Yeppoon crime spree...