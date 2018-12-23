UPDATE: Crime spree is over following attempted car-jacking

Police have arrested a man and taken them into custody following an attempted car theft at Canoona.

2.30pm: A MAN aged 30 will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow on multiple charges after an alleged 10-day crime spree stretching from Cairns to Brisbane that ended on yesterday morning following an attempted car-jacking north of Rockhampton.

Police will allege the man abandoned a Hyundai i20 that was stolen from Bundaberg, before breaking into a Canoona property about 10am and stealing a vehicle from the carport.

The property owner confronted the offender at the property gate, resulting in the man fleeing the scene on foot.

Police will allege he then broke into a car and house nearby.

Officers intercepted the fugitive near a Bruce Highway rest stop about 11.45am.

In relation to these Canoona incidents, the 30-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, and stealing.

Police allege the offender began a 10-day crime-spree on December 12 by stealing a utility from Cairns.

It is alleged he was spotted five days later stealing fuel from a service station in Cairns before crashing into another vehicle in Brisbane on December 19 and fleeing the scene.

It is believed he stole a Commodore from a Capalaba property the next day.

Police allege on Friday the offender was seen driving dangerously in Gympie, stealing fuel from Tinana and crashing into another vehicle at Maryborough, leaving that vehicle's driver, a 67-year-old male, injured. The offender then fled the scene.

It is then believed he evaded police in Bundaberg, was involved in a crash on Childers Rd at Elliott, robbed a car dealership on Bargara Rd, Bundaberg East stealing the Hyundai i20 as well as stealing food and alcohol from a nearby bottleshop before being involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Isis River and another on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

Yesterday it is alleged the offender stole fuel from Rockhampton before being caught following the attempted car-jacking in Canoona.

Charges are still being put together in relation to all other incidents.

12pm: POLICE have arrested a 30-year-old man and taken them into custody at 11.45am in relation to an attempted car theft, according to a Queensland Police spokesperson.

It is alleged the person was found at a rest stop near the Bruce Highway, following a search at Canoona, north of Yaamba.

Reports suggest the person is currently being transported to the Rockhampton watch-house.

10.30am: POLICE are on the hunt for a man involved in an attempted car theft north of Yaamba.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, a man called around 10am and reported seeing what he believes to be a male person attempting to steal his car on his property at Canoona.

It is believed the person in question is related to an incident involving a crashed Black Hyundai i20, found 250m from the property by police.

It is reported the man had taken off on foot and police have been patrolling nearby properties as they suspect he may have gone into another residence.

Police have called in the dog squad.