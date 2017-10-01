29°
UPDATE: Critical young woman flown to Brisbane after Rocky rollover

Crews attending to a crash 25km north of Yaamba.
Melanie Plane
by

UPDATE 2:55pm: A 20-year-old woman severely injured in a car rollover on the Bruce Hwy is expected to be transported to Brisbane for further treatment.

A spokesperson from the Rockhampton Hospital said the young woman was in a serious but stable condition.

It was reported she was suffering from two broken legs, internal and head injuries after the car she was a passenger in left the road and rolled into a dry creek bed.

The young will be flown to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old man driving the car was still in hospital in a stable condition.

The 3-year-old child was also still in hospital with minor injuries.

UPDATE 10:42am: A YOUNG woman is in a critical condition after a horror accident on the Bruce Hwy early this morning.

The 20-year-old woman has been airlifted by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to Rockhampton Hospital where the car she was a passenger in rolled after veering off the road into a dry creek bed.

She is suffering with internal injuries, head injuries and two fractured legs following the crash 25km north of Yaamba

The other two people injured in the crash were transported by Queensland Ambulance Services to Rockhampton Hospital.

INITIAL STORY: A YOUNG family has been rushed to Rockhampton Hospital with serious injuries following a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy north Yaamba this morning.

Around 5.30am, a sedan being driven by a 22-year-old man and carrying a 20-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it veered off the road and into an empty creek bed before rolling 25km north of Yaamba.

The woman suffered multiple fractures and potential internal injuries, the man sustained non life threatening injuries and the child received minor injuries.

The woman was airlifted to hospital for treatment by the RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue Service while the

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

