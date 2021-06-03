UPDATE: Croc continues to head south toward main CQ beach

2.10pm: A Department of Environment representative said the crocodile will likely reach Yeppoon’s Main Beach this afternoon as it continues to hang around the beaches.

12.40: A Livingstone Shire spokesperson said Farnborough Beach remains open regardless a crocodile being reported there around 11am.

Farnborough Beach crocodile sighting: Video: Dave Devine

A Department of Environment spokesperson said the crocodile was about 3.5 metres long and was definitely a saltwater crocodile.

He said they were erecting warning signs around 12.30pm to keep swimmers and dog walkers away.

The crocodile was not exhibiting any dangerous behaviour but it remained to be seen whether the Department will trap it.

More to come.