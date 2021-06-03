Menu
Farnborough Beach crocodile sighting
News

UPDATE: Croc continues to head south toward main CQ beach

JANN HOULEY
3rd Jun 2021 12:54 PM
2.10pm: A Department of Environment representative said the crocodile will likely reach Yeppoon’s Main Beach this afternoon as it continues to hang around the beaches.

12.40: A Livingstone Shire spokesperson said Farnborough Beach remains open regardless a crocodile being reported there around 11am.

A Department of Environment spokesperson said the crocodile was about 3.5 metres long and was definitely a saltwater crocodile.

He said they were erecting warning signs around 12.30pm to keep swimmers and dog walkers away.

The crocodile was not exhibiting any dangerous behaviour but it remained to be seen whether the Department will trap it.

More to come.

