UPDATE: Cyclone threat lower, good rains for Capricornia

UPDATE 5.10pm: CAPRICORNIA has enjoyed the rain this afternoon while further north, Tropical Cyclone Owen has been downgraded to a tropical low as it makes its way towards Queensland's east coast.

Healthy falls were recorded throughout the CQ region including:

Raglan Creek - 86mm

Mid Krombit - 66mm

Rockhampton - 5.4mm

Yeppoon - 9.2mm

Gladstone airport - 22.6mm

Caliope - 26mm

Biloela - 10mm

St Lawrence - 9.6mm

Marlborough - 35mm

The Gap - 38mm

Moranbah - 3.4mm

Springsure - 11mm

CQ rainfall: These are the recorded rainfalls around Capricornia since 9am. BoM

In their latest cyclone warning at 4pm, the Bureau of Meteorology said Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was now a tropical low, with sustained winds near the centre of 60 kilometres per hour, with wind gusts to 85 kilometres per hour.

It was 75km southwest of Chillagoe and 90 kms north northeast of Georgetown, moving east southeast at 27km per hour.

TRACKING MAP: Tropical Cyclone Owen is now a tropical low, making its way towards the Queensland east coast. BoM

The system is forecast to continue tracking to the east southeast over the northern interior of Queensland.

Large scale areas of gales and damaging wind gusts are no longer expected with the system.

However more localised damaging winds are possible with thunderstorm activity.

A severe weather warning is current for the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Gulf Country, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin Forecast Districts.

Other areas of heavy rainfall are forecast to develop about the North Tropical Coast and Herbert and Lower Burdekin districts through the weekend.

A flood watch is current for numerous catchments across northern and central Queensland

There will be no further Forecast Track Maps issued for this system unless it reintensifies.

EARLIER: TROPICAL Cyclone Owen is forecast to bring rain to Central Queensland but wasn't expected to pay the region a visit.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin today, Bureau of Meteorology's Jessica Gardner explained what we should expect in Capricornia over the coming days.

Referring to the latest cyclone advice, she said Owen had been downgraded to a Category 1 cyclone since crossing the south-east Gulf of Carpentaria coast between Kowanyama and the Gilbert River Mouth as a low-end Category 3 system at approximately 3am this morning.

WATCH: Cyclone Owen flooding properties as it crosses Qld

TRACKING MAP: This is the latest TC Owen tracking map for 1.30pm. BoM

She said it was expected to track east south-east over the northern interior of Queensland today while weakening further to become a tropical low before crossing the east coast near Cardwell and heading out to sea.

The tropical low was expected to move in a south easterly direction towards Townsville, eventually stopping off-shore in the Whitsundays region around 10am Monday.

From that point on, she said it was difficult to predict the movement with any certainty.

CYCLONE PREDICTIONS: Here are a number of Global Ensemble Forecast System models for the track of TC Owen. tropicaltidbits.com

Currently, the BoM are predicting a low to moderate chance of the cyclone reforming off the east tropical coast during Sunday or Monday but they will continue to monitor the situation carefully, and tropical cyclone advisories will be issued if the risk increases.

Over the coming days, CQ should expect to see increased rainfall.

Since 12.30pm rain has started filling Rockhampton's rain gauge at the airport with 4.6 mm recorded at 2pm.

LATEST RADAR: The rain is coming down in Rockhampton. BoM

Rockhampton was forecast to receive 5- 10mm today.

Ms Gardner said tomorrow the Capricornia region was expecting uneven falls of 25 - 45mm, with some areas missing out and others in the path of storm cells expected to receive heavy falls.

On Monday, the region was expected to receive between 8 - 20mm.

Ms Gardner advised people to keep an eye on weather warnings.

CYCLONE ALERT: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for North QLD as Category 1 TC Own approaches today. Bureau of Meteorology

A severe weather warning is in place for for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin Forecast Districts.

Locations which may be affected include Chillagoe, Port Douglas, Cairns, Mareeba, Innisfail, Tully, Cardwell, Ingham, Palm Island and Townsville.

CURRENT WINDS: TC Owen is losing intensity as it heads back towards the east coast of Australia. Windy.com