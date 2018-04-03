UPDATE: Cyclone watch extended to Yeppoon

5.30pm: The cyclone watch for tropical Cyclone Iris has been extended to Yeppoon with gale force winds in the area possible on Wednesday night or Thursday.

In an update issued at 4.54pm the Bureau of Meteorology said the warning zone was from Bowen to St Lawrence with the watch zone from St Lawrence to Yeppoon.

Destructive winds are occurring close to the core of the cyclone and may impact the coastal fringe and islands between Bowen and Mackay, particularly the Whitsunday Islands, from early Wednesday morning if the cyclone takes a more southerly track than expected.

Gales are beginning to occur about the Whitsunday Islands, and may develop about remaining coastal and island communities between Bowen and St Lawrence, including Mackay, overnight tonight or on Wednesday. These gales may then extend south to Yeppoon on Wednesday night or Thursday.

It said people between St Lawrence and Yeppoon should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au).

At 4pm the cyclone was a Category 2 system with sustained winds near the centre of 95 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 130 kilometres per hour.

Its location was 320km east northeast of Townsville and 365 kilometres north of Mackay heading southeast at 10km per hour.

Tropical cyclone Iris was expected to continue moving southeast, parallel to the Queensland coast, for the next two days and may intensify further during this period.

On Thursday the cyclone should slow down and begin to weaken.

Iris tracking map issued at 4:59 pm Tuesday April 3, 2018. Frazer Pearce

It may reverse direction and adopt a track to the northwest overnight Thursday or on Friday. The cyclone is not expected to cross the Queensland coast in the short to medium term, but may approach the coast close enough to produce significant impacts.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, may develop tonight or on Wednesday, chiefly about the Central Coast and Whitsundays district. A Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and St Lawrence.

The bureau recommends that people between Bowen and St Lawrence including Mackay and the Whitsunday Islands, should immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property using available daylight hours.

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage).

12.35pm: IN a weather event that brings back similar conditions to this time last year, St Lawrence braces to bare the tail end of tropical cyclone Iris.

With the top end of Central Queensland already saturated from rain over the Easter weekend, locals are being warned to expect more rain and damaging winds as Cyclone Iris moves south-east along the Queensland coast tomorrow.

Iris, which started at the top end of the state before moving away from the Northern Queensland Coast, strengthened back to cyclone conditions yesterday morning.

Now classed as a category two cyclone, Iris is predicted to reach a category three by Wednesday, bringing with it damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

While the cyclone is not expected to make landfall, a warning has still been issued for areas between Ayr and Mackay with a watch zone in place from Mackay to St Lawrence.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said while Rockhampton would miss out on the "cyclone action”, St Lawrence could expect high wind gusts and rainfall.

"St Lawrence has been included in the cyclone watch area and can expect wind gusts of 60km an hour within the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

"There will be an increase in rain as we move into tomorrow with rainfall developing later today for the Capricorn Coast area, with rainfall already being seen in Byfield.”

The only affect Rockhampton will feel from Tropical Cyclone Iris is some rainfall as the system moves south down the coast.

"The rain should come more south with possible rainfalls of 10 to 20mm across Rockhampton and 30 to 40mm for coastal areas heading north towards St Lawrence,” the spokesperson said.

Wind wise, heading out on coastal waters along the Capricorn coast there will be some stronger wind conditions.

"Of course all of this depends on the track of the cyclone, whether it moves closer or further away will affect the conditions.”

A flood watch between Ayr and St Lawrence has also been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.