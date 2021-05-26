Menu
Paramedics were called to Euleilah
News

UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
26th May 2021 8:24 AM | Updated: 12:12 PM
UPDATE 10.32AM: A 69-year-old Deepwater man has died following a single vehicle crash at Euleilah overnight.

The man was driving along Hills Road when his vehicle left the road, colliding with a tree about 5.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was flown by rescue helicopter to Bundaberg Hospital with critical injuries and has tragically died.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for anyone with dashcam vision who may have been in the area at the time to contact police.

INITIAL: A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he crashed into a tree in Euleilah Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Hills Road around 5.30pm.

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition with significant chest, abdominal and leg injuries.

