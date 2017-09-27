UPDATE: Defence explains what sparked Shoalwater fires

SMOKE HAZE: Blanketed Rockhampton again today as the causes for the fire outbreaks in the Shoalwater Bay training area were revealed by authorities.

SMOKE HAZE: Blanketed Rockhampton again today as the causes for the fire outbreaks in the Shoalwater Bay training area were revealed by authorities. Frazer Pearce

UPDATE 4.45PM: AN Australian Defence Force spokesperson has provided a statement regarding the causes of the fires that have raged for weeks in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

"The fires have been caused by a variety of factors, including live fire training exercises and public camping activities near the training area,” the spokesperson said.

"Defence is working with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Defence contracted staff to extinguish the fires as quickly and as safely as is possible.

"Defence employs an annual Hazard Reduction Burn program designed to reduce the risk of fire across the training area and actively conducts these activities during May-June each year.”

The defence spokesperson said the fire had no impact on Australian Defence Force training, and minimal impact of the Singapore Armed Forces, which are also training in the area as part of Exercise Wallaby.

"The costs associated with managing hazard reduction depends on a number of factors, including the ground fuel load and previous hazard reduction activities,” they said.

"There is no substance to the allegation of contractors employed on back burning activities are responsible for the fire.”

Their view denying the use of contractors is contrary to the previously reported comments from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry acknowledged the smoke was a hindrance to many in CQ, especially those with asthma and other respiratory conditions - herself included.

"I have made Minister Payne well aware of our situation and while the smoke continues I am assured Defence is working proactively with local fire crews to manage what is a vast fire in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area,” Ms Landry said.

UPDATE 3.40PM: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) have shed more light on the issue of the ongoing bushfires at the Shoalwater Bay training facility.

A QFES spokesperson confirmed there were contractors conducting back-burning activities to establish fire breaks in order to contain the fires in the military training area.

In regards to questions raised about why water-bombing wasn't taking place, the spokesperson said, "this will not be effective due to the density of the forest in the area”.

"QFES is not in attendance at any of the fires burning in Shoalwater, although we are continuing to liaise with Defence in order to minimise the impact to the community,” they said.

"QFES will continue to provide support to Defence, as required.”

INITIAL REPORT:

AS THE haze of smoke from the Shoalwater Bay training facility bushfires hangs over Rockhampton for yet another day, one local resident has come forward to express his concern.

Cameron Smyth said in the 60 years he's lived in Rockhampton, he's never experienced such a significant and protracted period of smoke exposure.

"In the past there's been a day or two of smoke when there's been fires around Mt Archer but they usually clear pretty quick but this is different,” Mr Smyth said.

"I think this is a significant public health issue, I've been having difficulty breathing and I know others who are also having health problems because of this.”

Mr Smyth said he had heard indirectly that two contractors were engaged to conduct back-burning activities at the Shoalwater Bay Training Facility.

"I believe that this is deliberate burning and there has been no community consultation,” he said.

"What are they doing to put it out? Where are the water bombers?

"I feel like the authorities are not being upfront and honest about what is happening out there, and pardon the pun, I think they are putting up a smoke screen.”

The Defence Minister Marise Payne, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and ADF media are yet to respond to requests for comment regarding this issue.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said in a statement this morning that they and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) were aware of a number of bushfires burning at Shoalwater that had been burning for several weeks.

"These fires are burning within containment lines in an inaccessible area and are posing no threat to property at this time,” the QFES said.

"The fires have been burning for several weeks and the current weather conditions are directing smoke towards Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

"These regions can expect a thick smoke haze, which could reduce visibility. Some of these fires are expected to burn out in the coming days.”

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they hadn't received an upsurge in call outs due to health complications linked to the smoke.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton was expecting another hot and sunny day on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees.

With a forecast of 0% chance of rain, the region of Capricornia's fire rating was set at 'very high' yet again.