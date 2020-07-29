UPDATE: Deliberately lit house fire under control

Emergency services have tonight responded to a house fire in West Rockhampton.

Emergency services have tonight responded to a house fire in West Rockhampton.

UPDATE, 7.10pm: A fire which was believed to be deliberately lit inside a West Rockhampton home has since been extinguished.

Fire crews raced to the scene around 5.30pm this evening after smoke started to billow out of the Melbourne St property.

Police later attended the scene following reports the fire had been started by an occupant inside the home.

No persons were injured during the fire.

Investigations remain ongoing.

INITIAL, 5.45pm: Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a house fire near Rockhampton’s CBD.

It is understood a structural fire has broken out at a residential property on Melbourne St in West Rockhampton.

The blaze is believed to have been deliberately lit by an occupant inside a bedroom at the house.

Witnesses have reported the fire to be increasing rapidly.

It is understood all occupants are outside of the property at this time.

More to come.