UPDATE: Details surrounding a devastating house fire emerge

12.30PM: DETAILS have emerged surrounding a devastating fire that has left an elderly CQ couple without a home.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd, Morinish.

The fire is believed to have started in the laundry, where the owners had an old twin-tub washing machine.

Initial reports indicate the woman attempted to pull the washing machine out to the backyard and suffered burns to her hands and neck.

Her and her husband are expected to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Firies believe the fire is not suspicious and are notifying their investigators.

