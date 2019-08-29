Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
UPDATE: Details surrounding a devastating house fire emerge

Aden Stokes
by
29th Aug 2019 11:26 AM
12.30PM: DETAILS have emerged surrounding a devastating fire that has left an elderly CQ couple without a home.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd, Morinish.

The fire is believed to have started in the laundry, where the owners had an old twin-tub washing machine.

Initial reports indicate the woman attempted to pull the washing machine out to the backyard and suffered burns to her hands and neck.

Her and her husband are expected to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Firies believe the fire is not suspicious and are notifying their investigators.

12PM: A HOME has been destroyed after devastating fire in Morinish earlier this morning.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd.

One fire crew was sent to the scene and arrived about 11am. They reported the house was isolated, with "no exposures around the house”.

Five more fire crews arrived shortly after to help battle the blaze.

At 11.10am, it was reported the house had collapsed in on itself.

The devastating inferno was out by 11.32am, with the house reported as being contained at 11.48am.

Fire crews remain on scene, with the roof reported as "still smouldering”.

Initial reports indicate all residents had made it outside of the house. One person is believed to have suffered burns to their hands.

Ergon, police and paramedics are also reported as being on scene.

11.15AM: FIRE crews are responding to reports of a house on fire in Central Queensland.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd, Morinish.

One fire crew was sent to the scene and arrived about 11am. They reported the house was isolated, with "no exposures around the house”.

There is no information on the size of the fire or extent of the damage, if any, at this point in time.

Initial reports indicate all residents had made it outside of the house.

Five more fire crews are on their way.

More to come.

