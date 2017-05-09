20°
Missing soldier is still alive: claim

Kate Kyriacou, Christine Flatley AAP | 9th May 2017 11:30 PM Updated: 10th May 2017 12:03 AM

RETIRED army investigator Thomas Bere said he was not aware whether missing soldier Sean Sargent's elite army training would have provided him with "special skills to make an identity".

And the former army reserve sergeant said suicide had never been considered during his investigation because there had been no sign of a suicide note.

"Was that an avenue you explored? The possibility that he had purposely disappeared either within or outside of Australia?" counsel assisting the coroner, Peter de Waard said.

Mr Bere said they had just been "trying to get out there" and find him.

"Would you consider the possibility of suicide?" Mr de Waard asked.

"No, we didn't consider that," he said, adding there had been no sign of a note.

Sean Sargent.

Coroner John Hutton told Mr Bere he had investigated more suicides than "you've had hot breakfasts" and often people were so depressed, they couldn't find the strength to leave a note.

The inquest heard Mr Sargent's disappearance was highly unusual, in that he was an officer and not a digger.

"An officer doesn't go missing," Mr Bere said.

"The diggers ... go back to mum and dad. It was very, very unusual that an officer did go missing."

Mr Hutton said that element of Mr Sargent's disappearance was very relevant and meant he needed to consider the real possibility the soldier was dead.

"An officer stakes his whole life and career and education in the army," he said.

"It's highly unusual that an officer would go missing, unless he's dead."

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.

EARLIER: The police officer in charge of investigating Sean Sargent's disappearance has apologised to the missing soldier's family for failing to properly do his job.

Sean Sargent was 24 when he disappeared in 1999 after leaving a friend's party in St Lucia.

His disappearance remains a mystery, with some believing he is still alive and living another life.

Mr Sargent's family was plagued by phone calls for some time after 1999 from somebody who would not speak but remained on the line to listen to whoever picked up.

Police traced the calls to some strange places, including Canada, England and West Africa.

And just before his disappearance, he broke things off with his girlfriend, telling her there was "something he needed to do".

The first day of an inquest into his disappearance heard Mr Sargent was seen two weeks later in a Brisbane gay bar.

But the court today heard some of the sightings of Mr Sargent were unreliable and there was no real evidence he was gay or bisexual.

Queensland Police Detective Sergeant Shayne Maxwell - tasked with being the officer in charge of the investigation - was grilled on the stand about the shortcomings of his work and took the unusual step of reading a prepared statement to the court apologising.

He said at the time he was overworked and his health began to suffer to the extent that he was forced to take extended sick leave.

"(I was) suffering severe headaches, having blackouts at work, wasn't sleeping at home," he said.

"Recurring visions of previous serious investigations I was doing. It affected my work performance greatly.

"I'd be sitting at my desk and hadn't communicated with (colleagues) for a number of hours. They used to come and see me, (ask) what's going on. I realised that I had been sitting there doing nothing."

He said Mr Sargent's disappearance was his first - and only - missing persons investigation and he did not familiarise himself with the procedures.

Despite being the officer in charge of the investigation, Det Maxwell said other investigations took priority and eventually his poor health took over.

"The workload that was undertaken by myself, I believe there was several major investigations that I was involved in relation to numerous armed robberies around Brisbane, a murder investigation, a suspicious death investigation that I was leading, along with a number of fraud, a major drug investigation, and the day to day investigations that arose," he told the court.

Lawyer Matthew Holmes, for the Sargent family, said there had been real problems with the investigation.

"It simply comes down to this - there'd been lots of opportunities missed in the investigation of Mr Sargent's disappearance because of a systemic ... problem within the police force as to the investigation of missing persons," he put to the police officer.

"I can't comment on that," Det Maxwell said.

"Well can we perhaps put it this way - one hand didn't know what the other was doing in a very important investigation about a person that's gone missing," Mr Holmes said.

Det Maxwell said he agreed.

The inquest also heard from retired Army Reserve Sergeant Thomas Bere, who was the military investigator assigned to Mr Sargent's disappearance.

Mr Bere said he worked closely with another police officer, retired Sergeant James Hayes from the missing persons unit, but had never met Det Maxwell.

The military investigator told how he tracked down Mr Sargent's friends and scoured pubs and nightclubs, flashing photographs of the missing soldier, in an attempt to discover what had happened.

Friends of Mr Sargent had no idea why he might have left.

Mr Bere said he had attempted to recover his investigative file from the army but was told it could not be located.

"Sir, if we had the documents here we'd have the time, date, (the) whole kit and caboodle," he told coroner John Hutton, adding "we look silly".

"The paperwork is not here."

EARLIER: A detective has apologised to the family of an army officer who disappeared from Brisbane 18 years ago for his "inadequate" investigation, but says he still believes the soldier is alive.

Primary civilian police investigator Detective Sergeant Shayne Maxwell told the Brisbane Coroners Court on Tuesday that his belief about Sean Sargent's fate "chopped and changed" throughout the investigation.

However, he said he was currently "of the belief that he is still alive". Det Sgt Maxwell defended his views to Coroner John Hutton, who said there was a "litany" of evidence to suggest Mr Sargent might have taken his own life. The court heard fresh evidence that Mr Sargent had been depressed before his disappearance in March 1999.

He had also been highly stressed over criminal charges arising over an assault he committed on a bouncer in Townsville the previous year, and there were suggestions he had been hiding his homosexuality or bisexuality from the army. Mr Hutton said the evidence gave Det Sgt Maxwell "no reason" to hold the view he was still alive.

He questioned the detective's refusal to consider an alternate belief, suggesting it was "to cover up the inadequacies of your own investigation". The court heard this was the first missing person's case that Det Sgt Maxwell had worked on, and that he had no specific training in handling this sort of investigation.

The court was told there was also confusion over whether his team or the Missing Persons Bureau was leading the investigation.

Det Sgt Maxwell admitted there were problems with the investigation, but said they "did what we believe to be our best to locate Sean".

"I can see in hindsight there were things that both I and Missing Persons could have done better," he said.

"For that I apologise to the court and to the Sargent family."

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.

EARLIER: A police investigator believes an army officer who disappeared from Brisbane 18 years ago is still alive, despite a coroner saying he has "no reason to say so".

Primary civilian police investigator Detective Sergeant Shayne Maxwell told the Brisbane Coroners Court on Tuesday that fresh information about Sean Sargent's depression around the time of his disappearance in March 1999 did not change his "honest view" that the soldier was alive.

Coroner John Hutton slammed his answer, saying there was a "litany" of reasons to support an alternate fate, and suggested Det Sgt Maxwell's refusal to budge in his views was "to cover up the inadequacies of your own investigation".

- Christine Flatley AAP

