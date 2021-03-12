UPDATE: Diesel leaking from truck rolled over on Cap Highway

The Capricorn Highway is closed west of Duaringa.

UPDATE 4.40PM: A truck that rolled over on the Capricorn Highway is leaking diesel.

The vehicle is about 200m off the road in bushland.

The incident occurred about 10km west of Duaringa just after 2pm.

Paramedics were called and took the truck’s driver to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a minor facial injury.

INITIAL: Both lanes of the Capricorn Highway are closed about 10km west of Duaringa.

Central Highlands police said that the stoppage was due to a heavy vehicle traffic crash at Wallaroo.

They asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.