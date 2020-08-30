UPDATE: Dirt bike accident lands young man in hospital

A 28-year-old male has been injured in a dirt bike accident just west of Rockhampton.

UPDATE, 3pm: A 28-year-old male has this afternoon been taken to hospital following an incident with a dirt bike.

It is understood the man lost control of the vehicle at a private residence at Stanwell.

He suffered an injury to his lower leg and some bleeding.

The man was later transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

