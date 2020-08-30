Menu
A 28-year-old male has been injured in a dirt bike accident just west of Rockhampton.
Breaking

UPDATE: Dirt bike accident lands young man in hospital

kaitlyn smith
30th Aug 2020 3:02 PM
UPDATE, 3pm: A 28-year-old male has this afternoon been taken to hospital following an incident with a dirt bike.

It is understood the man lost control of the vehicle at a private residence at Stanwell.

He suffered an injury to his lower leg and some bleeding.

The man was later transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 1pm: Paramedics are responding to reports of a man who has been injured in a dirt bike accident.

The incident occurred around 12.45pm on Main St at Stanwell, west of Rockhampton.

It is understood the 28-year-old has sustained an injury to his lower leg.

He is also reportedly suffering some minor bleeding.

Circumstances leading up to the incident are at this time unknown.

More to come.

