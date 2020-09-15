UPDATE: Dirt bike rider armed with gun taunts police

Police are searching for a man on a dirt bike is believed to be armed with a gun.

UPDATE, 5.20pm: A dirt bike rider believed to be armed with a gun has for now managed to evade police.

The rider was last seen leaving Kershaw Gardens at North Rockhampton around 5.20pm.

The man reportedly taunted police officers upon his exit before heading southbound toward Neville Hewitt Bridge.

It is understood a second person has now joined the man on his bike.

Residents took to social media this afternoon after witnessing the man’s dangerous behaviour.

Toulouse Dunbar commented:“I’ve seen them twice today, passed them this morning and then he went past the school this afternoon not a care in the world.”

While another, Lukas Brighton, said: “Took off along Lakes Creek road this afternoon to I nearly hit him.”

INITIAL, 4.20pm: Police are currently searching for a possible armed man said to be erratically riding a dirt bike through Rockhampton CBD.

It is understood the man, who is known to police, was sighted around 4.05pm with a gun in the waistband of his pants.

The 19-year-old was also reportedly seen standing up on a red dirt bike while in motion.

He is said to be shirtless, with a towel or T-shirt wrapped around his head.

The bike was last seen travelling north bound on the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

Patrols are now reportedly being conducted in areas surrounding Stockland Shopping Centre.

More to come.