Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms. FILE PHOTO
UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms. FILE PHOTO Brooke Duncan
News

UPDATE: Dog squad called in to alleged Gympie gun incident

JOSH PRESTON
Philippe Coquerand
by and
9th Aug 2019 3:33 PM

UPDATE

A POLICE media spokesman said a dog squad had been called in to assist officers with inquiries related to an earlier incident in the Gympie region this afternoon.

The spokesman could not yet confirm intitial reports that a person held a gun to a car window in the vicinity of The Palms and Glastonbury.

Police are reportedly still making inquiries at a number of addresses in the area.

More to come.

BREAKING 3:10pm

UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms in the Gympie region, potentially as part of an attempted carjacking.

LATEST GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

A spokesman for Queensland Police said there had been reports of a weapon and that officers were looking for a vehicle, but could not confirm any of the information.

The initial reports came in at approximately 2:30pm.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

breaking news editors picks gunman gympie news gympie region queensland police the palms
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Climate protesters attempt to 'arrest' Matt Canavan

    premium_icon Climate protesters attempt to 'arrest' Matt Canavan

    News 'We are taking you into custody for crimes against humanity'

    The Caves Rural Fire Brigade recognised for bravery

    premium_icon The Caves Rural Fire Brigade recognised for bravery

    News Volunteers fire fighters awarded after 'outstanding' frontline acts

    Footlights Theatre Restaurant laughs off closure rumours

    premium_icon Footlights Theatre Restaurant laughs off closure rumours

    News The real story behind that sign coming down

    'Insufficient' drug treatment services in CQ shocks judge

    premium_icon 'Insufficient' drug treatment services in CQ shocks judge

    Crime 'The vast majority who use this drug can't kick it.'