Total Tools has opened in Rockhampton at 407 - 409 Yaamba Rd.
UPDATE: Dreadlocked tool man not arrested over alleged theft

JANN HOULEY
12th Jun 2021 3:52 PM
UPDATE Sunday 8.15am: Police have made no arrests in relation to the alleged theft.

3.50pm: Police are going to Total Tools on Yaamba Rd after it was reported a man allegedly stole an expensive piece of equipment.

They reported the 180 cm man with dreadlocks walked out of the shop with a levelling laser valued at about $1,000.

Police were already nearby investigating reports an armed teen exposed himself to people attending a function at Glenmore high School.

