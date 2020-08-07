Menu
A driver has collided with a parked car following a medical episode.
Breaking

UPDATE: Driver hospitalised after suffering medical episode

kaitlyn smith
7th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
UPDATE, 4pm: The driver of vehicle which crash into a parked car has been taken to hospital.

It is understood the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed the patient is currently listed in a stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

INITIAL, 2.50pm: A vehicle has this afternoon collided with a parked car after its driver reportedly suffered a medical episode.

The frightening incident occurred around 2.15pm at the intersection of Berserker St and High St, Berserker.

The driver has since been transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed no serious injuries were sustained.

QFES, QPS and QAS all attended the scene.

The road has since been cleared, though traffic still remains affected.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution due to the region’s ongoing wet weather.

