A vehicle has collided into a light pole in North Rockhampton.
Breaking

UPDATE: Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after pole crushes car

kaitlyn smith
25th Aug 2020 5:28 PM
UPDATE, 5.20pm: A male in his 30s has been transported to hospital following a high-impact crash in North Rockhampton.

It is understood a blue ute collided with a power pole before it fell on top of the vehicle at 4.06pm.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed he had been taken to Rockhampton hospital in stable condition.

Both a crew of paramedics and a critical care paramedic first attended the scene.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries.

The vehicle is in the process of being towed from the scene.

UPDATE, 4.50pm: The male driver of a blue utility vehicle which crashed into a power pole has walked away mostly unharmed.

A witness of the crash reported the vehicle to be speeding prior to the high-impact collision.

It appeared the driver had also been attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The ute appeared to “fly through the air” before a “flurry of dust” exploded from the pole.

They said they were shocked to see the driver had not been killed on impact.

Ergon Energy workers are currently on scene assisting with the removal of the light pole.

One westbound lane of traffic remains closed.

UPDATE, 4.30pm: Two lanes of traffic are closed following a single-vehicle crash on Moores Creek Rd and Yaamba Rd.

It is understood the vehicle collided into a light pole at high speed just after 4pm.

Traffic is expected to remain impacted for some time.

A significant amount of debris is reportedly scattered across the road.

QAS, QPS and QFES are currently managing the scene.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has collided into a light pole in North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 4.05pm at the intersection of Moores Creek Rd and Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

It is understood a male driver has self-extracted from the damaged car.

The light pole has also reportedly fallen on top of the vehicle.

The man is believed to have suffered some injuries.

It is understood he was unresponsive for some time.

QAS, QPS and QFES are currently en route.

More to come.

