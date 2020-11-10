UPDATE: Drivers unharmed in North Rocky crash

UPDATE, 1pm: All parties involved in an intial crash at Norman Gardens have this morning escape unharmed.

It was earlier believed a female driver had sustained a dislocated shoulder, however a QAS spokesman has since confirmed this was not the case.

Fortunately, no other persons required any further medical treatment.

Both vehicles reportedly sustained minor damage

Traffic was impacted for a short time as crews worked to clear the road.

INITIAL, 11.40am: A female driver has reportedly dislocated her shoulder in a two-vehicle collision at Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood the incident occured at the corner of Yaamba Rd and Farm St, Norman Gardens around 11.30am.

All parties have since managed to self-extricate from their respective vehicles.

Early reports suggested no life-threatening injuries have been sustained.

QFES, QPS and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.