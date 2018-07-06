Update: Drizzly rain to continue until tomorrow

UPDATE 3PM: The week has come to a drizzly end, with towns across Central Queensland receiving up to 40mm in two days.

Over the last two days, Kroombit Tops has picked up 37mm.

Callide Dam, near Biloela, also received 20mm over two days.

From 9am, Rockhampton has received 6mm.

Yeppoon has had 3.4mm and Biloela has received 8.6mm.

North of Yeppoon, Samuel Hill received 9.4mm since 9am.

INITIAL STORY: The rain has not stopped falling this morning for parts of Central Queensland.

Areas east of Biloela have been lucky enough to see constant, light rain, most of which is falling around Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Up until 9am this morning, Yeppoon had received 11.4mm, and another 3.4mm until 12pm.

Rockhampton received 5.6mm overnight until 9am and another 3.2mm until 12pm.

Biloela received 2.0mm until 9am and 5.6mm until 12pm.

On Who Got The Rain? Facebook page, Lee Huxley from Mt Morgan range commented at 10.27am that he had received 4mm last night and it was still showering.

Unfortunately, the rain didn't spread out west, and towns like Emerald, Blackwater, Moranbah, Longreach and Clermont missed out.

However, weather mapping indicates that Emerald and Moranbah could receive falls up to 5mm tomorrow.

BOM meteorologist and Channel 7 weather man Livio Regano said the rain drops are really fine and won't accumulate much in the gauges.

Mr Regano also said the rain will be short-lived this coming week.

"It won't last too much longer,” he said.

"There's a clearance on Sunday, so just one more day of this.”

A "vigorous cold front” crossing Queensland is expected to reach the Capricornia district early Sunday.

"It will clear all the cloud and it will get cold again,” Mr Regano said.

This will clear the drizzle away from the region and bring about south to south-westerly winds.

Coastal areas could also expect small warnings for rough tides.

The currently warmer than average nights are also expected to cool down in coming days.

Tonight will see a minimum of 17 for Rockhampton, which will transition down to 12 degrees on Sunday.

On Monday morning, temperatures will drop again to 7, with maximums also expected to fall from 26 on Saturday to 23 on Monday.

"Next week will see a very clear start with brisk mornings and it will very quickly recover,” Mr Regano said.

"By Tuesday, it will be up to the average.”

No further rainfall is expected for the region early next week, leading up to Thursday.