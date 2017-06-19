26°
UPDATE: Drunk driver ploughs into poles on Cap Hwy

19th Jun 2017 11:37 AM
UPDATE 12.30PM: Police say an intoxicated male is in police custody after allegedly crashing a vehicle into poles along the Capricorn Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been check by ambulance officers.

"It looks like there has been a crash, nothing too serious,” the spokesman said.

He said the man was in police custody.

BREAKING 11.30AM: Authorities are on their way to Kabra after reports a person is lying unconscious on the grass verge alongside the Capricorn Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a report was made to police at 11.30am.

Police said it was too early to provide further detail with officers yet to arrive on scene.

A witness reportedly said the unconscious person was surrounded by a group of people.

More details to come.

