UPDATE: Elderly cyclist to be transferred to Brisbane

UPDATE, 4.15PM: An elderly man is being transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after his bicycle collided with a vehicle in Park Avenue this morning.

The crash occurred at the corner of Dooley St and Robison St at 6.30am.

The man, who is in his 80s, suffered severe head, chest, abdominal, pelvic and arm injuries and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition awaiting hospital transfer.

Queensland Police said the Forensic Crash Unit attended the scene.