UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after two vehicle crash

CRASH: QAS is on the scene of a two vehicle collision in Parkhurst. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

UPDATE 12.55PM: A MAN in his 70s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital following a two vehicle crash in the Parkhurst industrial area this morning.

It is understood that he was suffering from minor head injuries.

Queensland Police have confirmed that traffic is now flowing freely through the intersection.

INITIAL: TRAFFIC is backing up after a two vehicle traffic crash took place in the industrial area of Parkhurst, North Rockhampton this morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Johnson St and Leichardt St at 11.40am.

Police, Fire and Ambulance crews are in attendance and the crash victims were assisted free from their vehicles.

Police reinforcements were requested to direct traffic which was building up around the crash scene.

After being assessed by paramedics, one crash victim was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

One vehicle is in the process of being removed by a tow truck.