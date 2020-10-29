UPDATE: Elderly pair shaken following North Rocky crash

Two vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north this morning. Photo: file photo

UPDATE, 9.30am: Three people involved in a peak-hour collision this morning have escaped uninjured.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed the individuals were assessed on scene, however declined transport to hospital.

Both vehicles have since been removed from the road.

It is understood only minor damaged occurred to the respective vehicles.

Traffic is reportedly once again moving throughout the area.

INITIAL, 8.45am: Paramedics are attending a two-vehicle collision in Rockhampton’s north this morning.

The incident occurred at the corner of Macartney St and Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens just before 8.40am.

Early reports suggested two elderly occupants were travelling in one of the vehicles.

All parties have since managed to self-extricate, suffering only minor injuries.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for a short time.

QFES and QPS are currently en route.

More to come.