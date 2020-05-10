UPDATE: Elderly pair suffer suspected spinal injuries

Emergency services crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets, Rockhampton, on Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Two elderly people have sustained suspected spinal injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said while the pair had sustained the injuries, they were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

No details on their ages was available.

EARLIER: Two elderly people have possibly sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets at 9.35am.

The elderly pair, a man and woman, were both experiencing back pain and the woman remained in the vehicle.

She also said she had pain to a shoulder and a leg.

There was fluid leaking onto the road and also debris on the road.

At least one vehicle was in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic.

More to come.