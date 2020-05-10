Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets, Rockhampton, on Sunday morning.
Emergency services crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets, Rockhampton, on Sunday morning.
News

UPDATE: Elderly pair suffer suspected spinal injuries

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
10th May 2020 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two elderly people have sustained suspected spinal injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said while the pair had sustained the injuries, they were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

No details on their ages was available.

EARLIER: Two elderly people have possibly sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets at 9.35am.

The elderly pair, a man and woman, were both experiencing back pain and the woman remained in the vehicle.

She also said she had pain to a shoulder and a leg.

There was fluid leaking onto the road and also debris on the road.

At least one vehicle was in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic.

More to come.

car crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vehicle submerged in CQ creek

        premium_icon Vehicle submerged in CQ creek

        News Emergency services are currently on scene.

        Overnight fire at iconic Rocky Hotel investigated

        premium_icon Overnight fire at iconic Rocky Hotel investigated

        News Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the building when fire crews arrived at the...

        COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        premium_icon COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        News 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of exercises with the Singapore Armed Forces.

        Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        premium_icon Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        News Three police cars and a fire crew were spotted by a witness racing to the scene of...