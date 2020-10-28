Menu
A small electrical fire has broken out at a Rockhampton property this morning.
Breaking

UPDATE: Electrical fault sparks house fire near Rocky CBD

kaitlyn smith
28th Oct 2020 10:51 AM
UPDATE, 10.45pm: A small fire which broke out inside the roof of a Stanley St property has since been extinguished.

It is understood an electrical fault was the cause behind the late-morning blaze.

Fortunately, the resident was able to extinguish the fire moments prior to QFES arrival.

Ergon Energy also arrived on scene a short time later, cutting power to the property.

Fire crews were required to wear breathing apparatus due to the heavy smoke.

Damage to the residence is unknown at this time.

No persons were injured during the incident.

INITIAL, 10.20am: Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire near Rockhampton CBD.

The small blaze broke out inside the roof of the Stanley St property just before 10am.

Early reports suggest no persons were inside the property at the time.

It is understood smoke was earlier seen issuing from the roof.

An electrical fault is believed to have been the cause of the blaze.

QAS and QFES are currently attending.

More to come.

