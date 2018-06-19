UPDATE: Entrapped driver extricated after intersection crash

EMERGENCY services are working quickly to free a driver from a car who is "heavily entrapped" at a busy south Rockhampton intersection. The patient became trapped after a three vehicle traffic crash on the intersection of Stanley and Bolsover St.

UPDATE 11.25: The man has been extracted from the vehicle by Emergency services.

He will be transported to Rockhampton Hospital but his injuries are unknown at this stage.

INITIAL 11.15am: EMERGENCY services are working quickly to free a male driver from a car who is "heavily entrapped” at a busy south Rockhampton intersection.

The patient became trapped after a three vehicle traffic crash on the intersection of Stanley and Bolsover St.

All emergency services are on scene and the intersection is currently blocked.

The first driver involved in the accident was believed to be a female in her 50s, who didn't suffer any injuries.

The second driver was a 22-year-old female who suffered minor injuries and the third patient is still trapped in the crushed hatchback.

More to come.