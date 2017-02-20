UPDATE: Escaped prisoner is violent robber

Adrian Boughton escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm

UPDATE: A FULL description of the prisoner who escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm this morning has been released by Queensland Corrective Services.

Adrian Boughton is serving 1 year 8 months for robbery with actual violence.

He is described as:

Height 182 cm

Weight 81 kg

Complexion Medium brown

Eyes Blue

Facial Hair Beard

Hair Dark Brown

Tattoos Full sleeve (right arm), tattoo gun (right hand), cross dice (chest), cross with skull, skull cluster, yin/yang in flames (back), tribal (left leg), skull and coloured tribal (right leg),

Police believe Boughton may be heading south, possibly to Tin Can Bay.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on phone 1800 333 000 (Toll Free) or www.crimestoppers.com.au.

BREAKING 11AM: A MANHUNT is under way for a prisoner who has escaped the Capricorn Correctional Centre.

Reports indicate Rockhampton police are hunting for a 42-year-old male prisoner who was last seen on the prison farm at 7.30am today.

He is described as Caucasian, 178cm tall with long brown hair, possibly has a beard or moustache and is heavily tattooed.

Police believe the escaped prisoner is heading south.

He is believed to be still wearing either brown or green prison uniform.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him but to call police immediately on 000.

More to come.