Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Staff and residents at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been evacuated. Picture: Rae Wilson
Staff and residents at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been evacuated. Picture: Rae Wilson
Breaking

UPDATE: Evacuation at Rocky aged care facility lifted

kaitlyn smith
9th Dec 2020 4:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.30pm: Crews have been stood down following earlier investigations at a Rockhampton aged care facility.

It is understood a smell of gas had been reported at the facility, prompting the emergency response.

The precautionary evacuation of both staff and residents has since been lifted.

No injuries or fires were reported during the incident.

INITIAL, 3.40pm: Fire crews are currently attending North Rockhampton Nursing Centre following reports of a “strong smell of gas.”

It is understood management undertook a precautionary evacuation at the Norman Gardens centre around 3.20pm.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a ceiling fan had also struck an emergency sprinkler head, resulting in its activation.

There are believed to be no indications of fire at the premises.

All residents and staff are understood to be in good spirits.

More to come.

emergency evacuation north rockhampton nursing centre qfes rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Kindy kids graduate, get ready for ‘big school’

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Kindy kids graduate, get ready for ‘big school’

        Education CQ’s kindy kids celebrate with water play and a trip to the Botanic Gardens.

        • 9th Dec 2020 3:47 PM
        Rider airlifted with serious injuries after off-road crash

        Premium Content Rider airlifted with serious injuries after off-road crash

        Breaking UPDATE:Emergency crews required smaller vehicles to access the patients.

        Miner’s massive fine for his marijuana plantation

        Premium Content Miner’s massive fine for his marijuana plantation

        Crime A MAN busted with a marijuana plantation on his property near his dam claimed the...

        Koongal pair charged after alleged Yeppoon crime rampage

        Premium Content Koongal pair charged after alleged Yeppoon crime rampage

        News The two people allegedly responsible for a crime rampage which gutted the Yeppoon...