UPDATE: Evacuation at Rocky aged care facility lifted

Staff and residents at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been evacuated. Picture: Rae Wilson

UPDATE, 4.30pm: Crews have been stood down following earlier investigations at a Rockhampton aged care facility.

It is understood a smell of gas had been reported at the facility, prompting the emergency response.

The precautionary evacuation of both staff and residents has since been lifted.

No injuries or fires were reported during the incident.

INITIAL, 3.40pm: Fire crews are currently attending North Rockhampton Nursing Centre following reports of a “strong smell of gas.”

It is understood management undertook a precautionary evacuation at the Norman Gardens centre around 3.20pm.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a ceiling fan had also struck an emergency sprinkler head, resulting in its activation.

There are believed to be no indications of fire at the premises.

All residents and staff are understood to be in good spirits.

More to come.