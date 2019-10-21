Menu
Update: Evacuations after gas leak at Nth Rocky

Steph Allen
21st Oct 2019 5:43 PM
5.30pm: A number of houses have been evacuated after a major gas leak that occurred at Glenlee this afternoon.

The gas leak was believed to have been caused by a digger that dug up a line on the corner of Terranova Drive and Yaamba Rd.

Police are currently blocking Emmerson Drive.

5pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a major gas leak affecting a suburb on the outskirts of North Rockhampton.

The location is at the corner of Terranova Drive and Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway) at Glenlee.

Initial reports suggest evacuations will be needed.

Terranova Drive is being blocked off from traffic.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

There are no patients requiring treatment and fire crews are believed to be evacuating a home that is potentially at risk.

More to follow.

