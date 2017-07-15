25°
UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

14th Jul 2017 7:17 PM
RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.
RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over. Che Chapman

12.45pm: More detail about the flight path of the C17A Globemasters over the Rockhampton region today has been provided for the general public.

Up to four of the giant planes will fly past Cape Capricorn lighthouse (Camp Island) about 1pm before commencing a climb at Hummocky Island and then heading west towards Rockhampton Airport crossing the coast just south of Joskeleigh.

They will overflying Rockhampton Airport about 1.13pm then turn to the North West at approximately Stuart Creek State Forest to enter the Shoalwater Bay Training Area Exercise Airspace.

The aircraft will be above 50000ft prior to crossing the coastline which may restrict the ability to see them.

They will fly over the following towns at the times below:

  • Rainbow Beach: 12:28pm
  • Fraser Island: 12:32pm
  • Bundaberg: 12:42pm
  • Agnes Waters: 12:51pm
  • Gladstone: 12:58pm
  • Rockhampton: 1.13pm.

Friday: LOOK up this weekend and you might spot a C17A Globemaster flying low over Rockhampton.

Four of the massive jets will pass overhead around lunchtime tomorrow.

Flying at an altitude of 91 metres, the C-17As will be at a distance of two kilometres from the coast, flying up the coast to the last stop - Rockhampton at 1.13pm - 15 minutes after flying over Gladstone.

In the past, the C-17s have taken a number of different flight paths into Rockhampton, including up the Fitzroy River.

They will fly over the following towns at the times below:

The four C-17As are in Australia as part of Exercise Talisman Saber 17. These aircraft arrived in Australia on July 13 following a non-stop flight from Alaska which saw them airdrop 306 paratroops to Shoalwater Bay Training Area on the Queensland coast.

The non-stop flight from Alaska was accomplished with a series of air-to-air refuelling's over the Pacific, and also included two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17As as part of the mission. On July 15, the USAF C-17As will fly to Queensland to collect personnel, and return to the United States.

The C-17A is a strategic airlift aircraft, capable of carrying up to 77 tonnes of cargo and used for missions including airdrop of cargo, aero-medical evacuation, or missions to airfields with little support infrastructure.

This activity is subject to operational availability, weather, and air traffic control requirements; and may be delayed or cancelled with no notice.

Topics:  c-17a globemaster plane spotting raaf talisman saber 2017 whatson

