UPDATE: Falls up to 50mm predicted for CQ early next week

UPDATE 11.55PM: Retired Bureau of Meteorology forecaster and weather expert Mike Griffin says parts of Central Queensland could receive up to 50mm early next week.

Mr Griffin said that total would more likely be a one off event while most falls would be within 5-10mm.

"There is a chance of a few 10-20mm falls and a one off 30-50mm fall. Hopefully enough to put out the fires.

Expected rainfall from Tuesday to Friday next week. Bureau of Meteorology

"From Wednesday onwards, a ridge along the coast should keep maximums in the low thirties.”

Mr Griffin warned that lightning could be a problem for sparking future bushfires.

Referring to computer modelling, Mr Griffin said a low forming in the Solomon Sea could move into the northern Coral Sea by Sunday or Monday.

"Possibly the first cyclone of the season called 'Owen',” he said.

"If it moves further south, it could negate our storm relief.”

Computer modelling showing predicted weather activity for next week. Bureau of Meteorology

Mr Griffin added that the rain would be a welcome relief, as Central Queensland is currently "going through one of its hottest spells ever”.

"The 44.4C in Rockhampton on Wednesday was the second highest maximum ever recorded,” Mr Griffin said.

"The highest was 45.3C on November 18, 1990.

"This was caused by a 993hpa low that moved through Sydney on Wednesday and the northern edge reached Rockhampton.

"This caused a pressure of 999hpa, strong westerly winds with gusts to 85kph and very low humidity; 8 per cent.

"All conducive to proliferation of bushfires.”

Mr Griffin said the current hot temperatures of high thirties will continue this weekend and into early next week.

"Monday could reach 41/42C ahead of a trough, similar to last Wednesday, with strong north westerly winds,” he said.

"If a ridge moves up the coast on Monday or Tuesday, north easterly winds could cause a trough along the Capricornia/Central Highlands border.

"This could trigger deep convection and storms either side of a line; Monto, Biloela, Springsure, Bluff, Dingo, Middlemount.

"Then (it could) head east during the evening and overnight, reaching eastern Capricornia during the overnight to early morning.”

INITIAL STORY: AREAS across fire-ravaged Central Queensland can expect falls up to 50mm early next week as a trough moves up along the coast.

On Monday temperatures are expected to spike once more, before temperatures cool down as rainfall spreads from the coast towards inland areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Janine Yuafa said rainfall and thunderstorms were likely as temperatures return closer to the monthly average.

"On Monday there won't be a great deal of rain, and only a few mms around the Rockhampton area at best,” Ms Yuafa said.

"Further inland towards Emerald, there will be 1-2mm.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will be better days for seeing showers and thunderstorms in that area.

"Tuesday could see falls up to 10mm or so around the Rockhampton area, and further inland towards Emerald will see 5mm or so, with a little more along the coast.”

Wednesday is the day BoM is predicting most of the wet weather activity to accumulate, with Rockhampton and Emerald set to receive 20-25mm.

"Any thunderstorms could see some isolated totals up to 30-50mm on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Ms Yuafa said.

"Moranbah will be similar to Emerald on Tuesday and Wednesday, with around 20mm and Biloela will see up to 10-15mm for the two days.

"Yeppoon will be more likely to receive rainfall than places more inland, and it's in for a definite chance on Tuesday and Wednesday with falls around 25-30mm.

"Rainfall will taper off on Thursday as the trough moves north up towards Townsville.”

Storm Cast is predicting falls up to 150mm for Central Queensland early next week. Storm Cast

Computer modelling from Storm Cast, predicts higher falls up to 150mm south-west of Emerald.

According to the modelling, Rockhampton could see up to 25mm, Emerald could see up to 50mm, and Biloela could see 25mm.

BoM's own computer modelling reaffirms this, with imaging showing falls up to 50mm across Central Queensland from Tuesday to Friday.

However, there is uncertainty around these types of predictions.