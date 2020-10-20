UPDATE: Families prepared to evacuate as fire neared homes

Multiple crews attend a fire which threatened Gracemere properties this afternoon.

UPDATE, 3.20pm: A significant blaze which threatened multiple Gracemere properties has since been contained.

A witness to the scene said at least seven fire crews remained on scene.

They said it appeared a number of families had also started preparing to evacuate their homes.

Small clouds of smoke are now reportedly visible throughout the area.

It is unclear if any individuals were injured during the incident.

The aftermath of a bushfire which threatened Gracemere properties this afternoon.

UPDATE, 3pm: At least 15 Gracemere properties are believed to be under threat from fire.

Gracemere woman Sam Allen wrote online that many fences surrounding Leichhardt Dr properties had also caught alight.

“My husband and I just helped a lady put out her back fence and patio was on fire before the fires got up the hill very scary moved so quickly,” she wrote.

The nearby train lines behind those properties have also been impacted.

RFS crews have since been requested for backup.

QAS has also been deployed to the scene.

Part of a fence at Leichhardt Dr which caught alight this afternoon.

UPDATE: 2.50pm: It is understood a fire which first started at a Gracemere property has taken hold of at least five surrounding backyards.

Early reports suggest those blazes have since been contained, though this is unconfirmed.

It is unclear if any residents were inside the property at the time.

A number of properties remain under ‘urgent threat’.

Smoke lingers behind the residential area.

INITIAL: 2.40pm: Multiple fire crews are en route to a grass fire which has broken out at Gracemere.

It is understood the fire first ignited at Leichhardt Dr address around 2.20pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggest a number of nearby properties could be under threat.

Further details are unknown at this stage.

More to come.