A family of five is reportedly trapped atop cliffs at Rainbow Beach.
A family of five is reportedly trapped atop cliffs at Rainbow Beach. Craig Warhurst
Breaking

UPDATE: Family safe after Rainbow Beach cliff emergency

scott kovacevic
JOSH PRESTON
by and
9th Jul 2018 2:26 PM

UPDATE 3:27pm

A QFS spokesperson confirmed all people involved in the apparent cliff emergency were safe upon a fire crew's arrival at the scene.

The spokesperson said one crew attended the scene and noted all involved were safe before leaving at approximately 3:15pm.

Surf Lifesaving crews were reportedly on the scene during the incident.

It is unclear whether other emergency services attended.

More to come.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are racing to the coast following reports that a family has been caught on a cliff at Rainbow Beach.

A QFS spokesman said two crews had been dispatched to the popular tourist spot, with initial reports saying five people are stuck in what authorities have described as a vertical rescue situation.

More as it becomes available.

