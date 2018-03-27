Menu
Two people have died in a single vehicle crash early this morning.
UPDATE: Fatal crash at Wandoan

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
25th Mar 2018 9:14 AM

UPDATE 9.30am

TWO men have died following a crash in Wandoan early this morning.

Around 3.30am, a vehicle was travelling south-east on Bundi Rd when it approached a left-hand bend on a crest and appears to have lost traction.

The vehicle left the road, hit an embankment and rolled a number of times before hitting several small trees.

The driver and front passenger were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male passenger was transported to Miles Base Hospital.

He may need to be airlifted to a Brisbane hospital for treatment of serious internal injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

EARLIER 9.00am

ONE person has died in a single vehicle rollover at Wandoan early this morning.

Preliminary reports indicate three people were travelling in the car when it crashed around 4am.

One of the occupants died at the scene.

At least one other person has been taken to the Miles Hospital, however their condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency services remain at the scene and investigations are continuing.

