UPDATE: Concern mounts for Rocky girl, missing 60+ hours

This Gracemere girl was last seen on Monday morning.

What we know

15-year-old was last seen at a residence in Hicks Close, Gracemere at 2.45am on Monday.

The teen is described as 170cm tall, of medium build and Caucasian in appearance.

Rockhampton police detectives are investigating and are working with authorities across the state and interstate.

UPDATE 5PM: A Gracemere girl, 15, is still missing more than 60 hours after she was last spotted.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said efforts to find the teenager today had been unsuccessful.

EARLIER 11AM: ROCKHAMPTON police are working with officers across Queensland and interstate in their bid to find a missing teenager.

It's now been more than 50 hours since the girl, 15, was last seen at a Gracemere address.

READ: Desperate search for missing Gracemere teen.

Rockhampton police Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Jim Edwards encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with police.

Det Sgt Edwards said police were concerned about the teen's safety.

"We just want to know she is safe and well," Det Sgt Edwards said.

He said "a number of local detectives" were investigating with information provided to other police stations to make enquiries in these areas.

On Tuesday, police issued a statement to media saying initial investigations indicated the teen may be travelling to Ingham or Cairns.

"We have information which may suggest she has headed north, however, we can't be certain of anything," Det Sgt Edwards said.

"We are working in any of the areas where the girl is known to have associations both within Queensland and elsewhere."

The girl is described as 170cm tall, of medium build, Caucasian in appearance with dark blonde hair with a tinge of red and blue eyes.

She was last seen at a residence in Hicks Close, Gracemere at 2.45am on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.