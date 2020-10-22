Menu
The woman was unconscious as emergency services worked to free her from her vehicle.
UPDATE: Female driver from Tanby Rd crash flown to Brisbane

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 2:13 PM
UPDATE, 2PM: THE woman involved in this morning's crash on Tanby Rd is being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The 32-year-old woman remains in a serious condition.

UPDATE, 1PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew has shed some more light on this morning's two-vehicle accident on Tanby Rd.

A 32-year-old local woman was entrapped in her SUV and was unconscious while emergency services worked to free her.

She was stabilised prior to being airlifted to Rockhampton for immediate medical treatment.

Due to the location of the accident the Rescue300 helicopter was required to land in a nearby paddock about 200 metres from the scene.

Although there were skid marks on the road it is unclear what caused the accident or in which direction the patient's vehicle was travelling.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue on scene at the Tanby Rd crash.
INITIAL: A WOMAN is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

The incident was reported at 8.30am on Tanby Rd, 100 metres the Emu Park Rd intersection.

The female driver and only occupant of one of the vehicles has been airlifted to Rockhampton hospital in a critical condition with suspected head injuries.

She was initially entrapped and freed by emergency services.

The other driver declined ambulance transport to hospital.

The road is closed and is expected to be until around 12pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

