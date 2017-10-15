UPDATE: Female injured in South Rockhampton T-bone crash

UPDATE 12.45PM: Forensic crash unit on scene of fatal crash which killed 13yo PARAMEDICS are transporting an injured female following a two-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three patients were involved, but only one requires transport.

She suffered knee injuries during the crash, which happened at the Naughton and Heath streets intersections in Wandal, about 12.20pm.

INITIAL REPORT, 12.25PM: Emergency service are responding to reports of a t-bone crash in a South Rockhampton suburb.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Naughton and Heath Sts, Wandal about 12.20pm.

Details of any injuries are unknown.

More to follow.