Update: Fire and severe storms in CQ

UPDATE: Dry, hot conditions across Central Queensland are expected to come to an end next week, with severe storms to hit areas

Bureau of Meteorology’s Kimba Wong says warmer temperatures across the state, stronger north-westerly winds and dry conditions can lead to an increase in fire danger.

This comes after a Central Queensland fire ban was extended until October 11.

“Warm, dry and windy conditions make for very challenging fire-fighting conditions and can be some concern for ongoing fires,” she said.

Areas across the state can expect mostly fine and sunny warm conditions.

“The reason we are seeing these warmer temperatures across the state is due to a ridge of high pressure that’s building in the upper atmosphere,” Ms Wong said.

“Particularly on the Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have north westerly winds bringing those warmer temperatures from further north into the south east parts of the state.

“These north westerly winds will be ahead of an approaching trough that’s crossing through southern parts of Australia over the next couple of days.”

Temperatures are expected to rise to 38 degrees on Tuesday in Rockhampton.

Emerald will reach 39, Longreach will reach 40 and Moranbah will be 39 on Tuesday, with most towns across the highlands reaching high 30s on Tuesday.

Ms Wong said the hot, dry conditions will come to an end next week with severe storms expected to hit Central Queensland and the Highlands on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Storms are also expected for south of Rockhampton, inland through the Central Highlands and around the Carnarvons.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Kimba Wong says warmer temperatures across the state, stronger north-westerly winds and dry conditions can lead to an increase in fire danger.

Fire crews attended a grass fire at Pink Lily on Friday afternoon

This comes after a Central Queensland fIre ban was extended until October 11.

“Warm, dry and windy conditions make for very challenging fire-fighting conditions and can be some concern for ongoing fires,” she said.

Areas across the state can expect mostly fine and sunny warm conditions.

“The reason we are seeing these warmer temperatures across the state is due to a ridge of high pressure that’s building in the upper atmosphere,” Ms Wong said.

“Partiulcary on the Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have north westerly winds bringing those warmer temperatures from further north into the south east parts of the state.

“These north westerly winds will be ahead of an appaorhcing trough that’s crosisng through southern parts of Australia over the next couple of days.”

Temperatures are expected to rise to 38 degrees on Tuesday in Rockhampton.

Emerald will reach 39, Longreach will reach 40 and Moranbah will be 39 on Tuesday, with most towns across the highlands reaching high 30s on Tuesday.

Ms Wong said the hot, dry conditions will come to an end next week with severe storms expected to hit Central Queensland and the Highlands on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Storms are also expected for south of Rockhampton, inland through the Central Highlands and around the Canarvons.

Initial Story: Motorists were advised to avoid Ridgelands Rd and Nine Mile Rd at Pink Lily after a vegetation fire broke out this afternoon.

Two Fire and Emergency crews attended the scene and worked to contain the fire.

The fire was in bushland area and is not near any property.

More updates to come.