6.30pm: A burnt out exhaust fan has been identified as the cause of the Rocky Showground's fire.

6.25pm: The fire in the toilets was out on arrival.

An electrical short is believed to be the cause.

Fire fighters are damping down hotspots.

6.15pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a report of a fire at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Initial reports suggest the fire is in the James Lawrence Pavilion.

It appears to be in the ladies toilets.

More to follow.